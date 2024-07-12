Isolated Showers Possible Into the Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for a few showers to pop up in the afternoon and evening. Small rain chances continue into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Hot and humid conditions hang around today with highs in the mid 90s, feel-like numbers could reach the triple digits.

Sea breeze showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening through the weekend.

Early next week, 100s return.

Moisture has been on the increase in Central Texas overnight, and that will lead to the potential for a couple of isolated showers and storms by afternoon. We'll see highs get into the mid 90s this afternoon, which with the humidity, will feel more like the triple digits. There will be the potential for a couple of showers to pop in the afternoon and move in from the south with the sea breeze. Any activity will be isolated to scattered, but will bring cooler air. If that can propagate north-ward, we could see a cool-down for the evening. Expect a similar set up Saturday.

Next week's forecast is all about the high pressure dome. It will be strong to start the week, pushing our temperatures back into the triple digits. It is expected to weaken by the end of the week, which could bring some storm chances back into the forecast. Stay tuned!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather