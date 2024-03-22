Isolated showers possible Friday before Beautiful Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following some morning fog, highs will climb to near 70 Friday afternoon with a few isolated showers around. The evening looks quiet and so does Saturday!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Dense fog will be possible this morning, with low-lying river valleys seeing the densest. Use caution while driving.

Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon, mainly east of I-35. Any activity will be weak.

Saturday looks gorgeous, but our next storm chances arrive Sunday into Monday

We're waking up this morning to some patchy dense fog. While some areas stay clear, areas very close by to the same clear spots could see rapidly decreasing visibility. For this reason a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place until 9am. Use caution on the morning commute.

Winds will pick up out of the north ventilating the fog out of our area later this morning. As a storm system departs to our northeast, we could see some isolated showers on the back side of it. The best chance for this will be east of I-35, with a better chance northeast of Waco. No severe weather is expected, and most will miss out. Any activity will move out in time for evening plans! Lows tonight fall into the 40s and the 50s.

Expect a gorgeous day Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Mostly sunny skies will be around, save for some high clouds moving overhead. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday ahead of our next storm system. That storm system could bring a line of storms Sunday evening into Monday morning. Severe weather looks low right now, but it's something we will monitor.

Behind that, things look quiet for a good chunk of next week into Easter weekend with highs getting back into the mid 70s!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather