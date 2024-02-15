Isolated showers are possible Friday

25 WEATHER — It has been a mild February week, but a cold front will bring us back to reality this weekend. Tonight will be partly to mostly clouds with lows in the mid 50s. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy Friday with a slight chance of showers. The best chances of rain will likely be in south and southeast Texas if you are headed that way. Highs will still be quite nice in the low 70s. Things change

Friday night as a cold front sweeps across the area. This will usher in breezy north winds and highs around 50° Saturday as skies begin to clear. Rain chances will be gone, but we will have a chance of freezing temperatures Saturday night with lows falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunday will remain cool with light winds and highs in the upper 50s.

Next week, an early spring pattern takes shape. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70° Monday, but that's just the beginning. We should see highs soar into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday! A weak front will know us back into the mid 60s Friday, but that will still be slightly above normal for this time of year.