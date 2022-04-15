Isolated showers and storms over the weekend

25 WEATHER — Cloud cover will stick around overnight as our lows fall to the upper-60s. A mix of sun and clouds should be present tomorrow with highs in the mid-80s. As a cold front approaches the region tomorrow, it is possible that a storm or two could fire but I think it's more likely that we'll stay dry. If a storm should happen, it may be able to produce strong winds and some hail.

Easter morning should be cloudy but otherwise OK, which is good news for any church services or egg hunts. The previously mentioned front will be moving through the area during the day, which may be responsible for some isolated showers and storms on Sunday afternoon. Right now I think our highs will be in the upper-70s, but that could be warmer if the front slows down. With the front fully past us on Monday, we should be looking at more 70s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist