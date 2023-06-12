Isolated severe storms tonight

25 WEATHER — A couple of isolated storms may develop west of our area late this afternoon. Some of the activity may move into areas west of I-35. Large hail, strong winds, and an isolated tornado will be possible. With that said, most areas won't see much since storms are expected to be isolated. Anything should die out after 10pm, but a couple of storms may affect areas northeast of Waco early Tuesday morning if a couple models get their way.

Tuesday looks pretty warm with highs in the mid 90s expected. We may once again see a couple of isolated storms. If storms can develop, they would likely be severe, but there won't be many of them.

It will continue to slowly warm up this week with highs in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday. There could be an isolated storm threat Thursday, but most of us will likely be dry.

The heat build even more as we head into Father's Day Weekend. Highs will be around 100° both Saturday and Sunday.