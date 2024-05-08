Isolated Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Evening

25 WEATHER — Get ready for some severe weather potential through Thursday evening. This evening will start off with a couple of isolated storms developing west of I-35 and push east. If storms can get going, severe weather is likely with very large hail the main threat. Anything that develops will likely be isolated, so many areas may not see much. If a storm approaches your area, assume it is severe. Everything will quiet down after midnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday is a day to watch. A cold front will move into our unstable air mass during the afternoon and evening hours. This will likely spark off scattered thunderstorms by late afternoon. These will then push south through Central Texas through the evening hours. Very large hail is the main threat, but strong winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A cold front will sweep through Central Texas Thursday night into Friday. This will help to clear the area out and cool us down. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80°.

The weekend will be below normal, but another disturbance will move into our area. This will bring mostly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a slight chance for a few showers, but most of us won't see much. That will change Mother's Day Sunday as showers and storms are looking more likely. The threat of severe weather looks low, but some locally heavy rain is possible.