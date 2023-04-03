Isolated severe storms possible this evening

25 WEATHER — Most of us will likely be quiet this evening, but there is some small potential for an isolated storm to form west of I-35. If a storm can get going, it would likely be severe with large hail, strong winds, and possibly an isolated tornado. Everything will die out by 10pm. Lows will make it into the upper 60s.

Tuesday looks quiet for most of the day with warm highs in the mid to upper 80s. We may see a few storms develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Right now it appears any severe weather will be north and east of our area. We will watch it just in case! Showers and storms will move south during the day Wednesday with highs falling back into the 70s.

Rain chances will start to move north again Thursday into Friday. The best rain chances Thursday will be across the southern half of the area, and we should see it area-wide on Friday. It will be cooler both days with most areas staying in the 60s.

Easter weekend looks partly to mostly cloudy with showers ending during the day Saturday. It might remain mostly cloudy Easter Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.