Isolated downpours possible Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up this morning to humid air, and it will remain humid through the day. Expect highs to climb into the low 90s this afternoon with the potential for a couple of isolated downpours. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s.

Thursday brings a slightly better chance of rain with scattered pop-up downpours possible in the afternoon. Some models are hinting at some development in the morning, but I think the better chances will hold off until the afternoon.

Friday should be drier, but another disturbance rotates overhead on Saturday, which could bring some storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these could be strong.

Beyond the weekend, the upper-level heat dome will build in. That will send highs into the upper 90s to near triple digits for the second half of the week. Get ready for the big heat!

Have a great Hump Day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather