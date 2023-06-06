Isolated downpours possible Tuesday afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — A few lucky folks got in on some rain yesterday afternoon and evening, but others missed out! Expect more of this hit-or-miss activity later on this afternoon with some isolated downpours possible. If you get under one, some brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will be possible. You'll also get a little bit of natural a/c. Those that don't will be dealing with highs in the mid 80s and feel-like temps near the mid 90s.

The faucet will slow to a trickle as we wrap up the week. Rain chances won't be over though, more work in for the weekend despite warming temperatures. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 90s.

Our old summer-time friend returns next week. An upper-level heat dome will move right over the Lone Star State bringing sinking air that will squash storms and warm the atmosphere. Initially it will take a while to burn off the moisture, but upper 90s to near triple digits look possible by the middle of next week! Get ready!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather