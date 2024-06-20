Isolated Downpours Possible Thursday, Hotter Weekend On Deck

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with a few spotty downpours. Heading into the weekend, high pressure will build in bringing a more summer-like weather pattern.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A few downpours are still possible today and Friday.

A summer-time pattern sets in for the weekend into next week.

Highs will approach the mid to upper 90s with quieter weather taking over.

We saw a healthy dose of steady rain last night in Central Texas, but most totals ended up under an inch. That may lead to a few slick spots on the roads this morning, but overall it will be quiet to start your day. As we heat up this afternoon into the low 90s, a few downpours will be possible, but these will be rather isolated. As a result, coverage will be limited. Expect the same potential Friday, but with even more isolated activity.

Heading into the weekend, an upper-level high pressure dome builds over us which will help to push rain chances out. Temperatures will climb, first into the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday, and then the upper 90s for early next week. There are some signs that this high will break down for the second half of next week allowing for rain chances, but right now they look slim.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather