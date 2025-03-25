Increasing rain chances by the end of the week

25 EVENING WEATHER — Any isolated storms should die out quickly after sunset with overnight lows in the low 60s. Wednesday looks decent with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm, but most of the activity should be west of our area.

A storm system moving out of Mexico will get closer to us Thursday and Friday. Right now the main track is south of our area, so that is where the heaviest rain should occur. We still may see scattered showers and storms in our area, especially Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. The system is expected to start pushing east Friday, so rain chance will go down by the afternoon hours. Highs are expected to hit the low to mid 70s Friday afternoon. Most areas in our area will likely see and inch or less of precipitation. Areas in the Brazos Valley may receive 1-2+ inches of rain.

We should clear out for the weekend with very warm highs expected. Saturday's highs should climb into the mid 80s, and we may see the upper 80s to near 90° Sunday afternoon as another cold front dives into the region. Just like last weekend, we may see a few isolated storms east of I-35 and down in the Brazos Valley Sunday evening.