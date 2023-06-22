Increasing Heat Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — We will see a few showers and storms around here and there through Friday. Many areas will remain dry, so don't count on too much at any one location. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 70s with highs Friday in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be around 105-110° Friday afternoon.

This weekend, the "heat dome" will start to push back into Texas from the southwest. This will allow highs to climb back around the century mark both Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will likely climb back into the 110-115° range, so plan accordingly!

It will be very hot next week as the "heat dome" moves over Central Texas. This could bring the hottest temperatures of the year so far as we soar into the 101-105° range. Stay cool!