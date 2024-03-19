25 WEATHER — The storm system across the southwest will finally push east over the next couple of days. This will bring increasing clouds Wednesday and a chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday. A couple of storms Thursday could be strong with small hail and gusty winds. Highs Wednesday will make it into the low 70s, but the clouds and rain chances Thursday are expected to keep highs in the 60s.

A couple of showers may linger into early Friday morning, but we should see a general clearing trend Friday afternoon. Highs will make it into the upper 60s to near 70°. The weekend is looking decent with highs in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. There could be a couple of isolated showers Sunday evening as the next system approaches Central Texas.

This will set the stage for our next chance of scattered showers and storms Monday. Highs will remain in the low 70s. A few showers could linger into Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.