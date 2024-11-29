Improved shopping weather this afternoon

25 WEATHER — Brace for temperatures in the 30s this morning if you'll be out and about doing some shopping. We'll have lots of sun through lunch, with just a few clouds making their way in by the afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper-50s. Tomorrow morning could bring another freeze to the region, but it will all depend on overnight cloud cover. Right now I'm thinking that we should remain just clear enough to get some spots to fall to 32° on Saturday morning.

We're looking at good weather for the Aggies' football game on Saturday, with tailgating temperatures in the 60s and ballgame weather in the 50s with light winds. Our weekend will feature partly cloudy skies, but Tuesday might bring a few showers to the region. A bit of rain will remain possible through Thursday. Although Thursday should feature a sudden spike to the 70s, Friday will take us back to the 50s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather