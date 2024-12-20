Ideal travel weather this weekend

25 WEATHER — Today will be another day with plenty of sunshine, but make sure you're ready for some cold weather if you'll be out and about tomorrow morning. Lows will dip into the upper-20s for most. That will be followed by temperatures in the upper-50s for Saturday afternoon. The weather should be good for any weekend travel that you may have. The 60s will return for Sunday, and Monday should climb into the 70s although there will be more cloud cover.

We'll be watching Tuesday for the chance of some inclement weather. Keep an eye on that day if you will be traveling, because there should be some showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Fortunately, all of that should be out of here by Christmas morning, leaving us with a pleasant holiday. The mild weather will continue for Christmas with highs in the 60s. We could even see more highs in the 70s on the following Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather