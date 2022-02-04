Icy Roads Tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — We are seeing breaks in the clouds this afternoon, so that will continue to allow for melting and evaporation on road surfaces. Anything left on the roads tonight, and there will likely be plenty, will freeze up quickly after sunset. Travel will be slow through Saturday morning with lows in the teens for most of the area. We will warm up with plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon. Highs will be well above freezing in the mid 40s.

Sunday into Monday looks decent, but it will still be chilly. We should see highs in the upper 40s to near 50° Sunday and in the mid to upper 40s Monday. A weaker cold front will move through Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, so that's why it will be a little cooler to start off next week.

After that it's to the 60s Tuesday through Thursday and possible low 70s Friday and Saturday of next week!

Be safe and stay warm out there, and have a great weekend!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist