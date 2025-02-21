Ice amounts tonight look extremely limited

25 WEATHER — Once more, but for the last time in this forecast, we will have lows dipping below freezing tonight. This time, you'll probably be fine if you don't take action by letting water run with indoor plumbing. For a small window tonight, mainly before sunrise, there may be a few showers that will try to fall to the south of Highway 84. This could turn into freezing drizzle, but the rain should be exceptionally light. That means we would see maybe a slick overpass or two at the most. Any ice would fade away tomorrow morning as temperatures rise above freezing.

Saturday's high temperatures will be in the mid-40s. A few showers may continue to fall in the Brazos Valley during the day. Lingering showers may persist late Saturday night, but by Sunday morning, any droplets should be on their way out. We'll see sunshine come in for the second half of Sunday. That should help things warm up to 60°. Even warmer weather is in store for the week ahead. Most days should top out in the 70s with the exception of Thursday. The rain will stay away during that time.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather