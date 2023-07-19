Hump Day heat in full force

CENTRAL TEXAS — We stayed shy of the record yesterday in Central Texas, and should stay below today's record as well. Nevertheless, heat will be in full force on this hump day with highs exceeding 105 along and west of I-35. East of I-35, while highs stay below 105, the humidity will be higher leading to feel-like temperatures nearing 110. For both of these reasons, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place for most of Central Texas. Once again take heat precautions - drink plenty of water, limit time outside, and if you have to be out in the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade.

High heat will be around for the rest of the work week, but a weak cold front will near us this weekend. This front will bring small rain chances both Saturday and Sunday, and also drop high temperatures to 98-102. I'm sure this will be a welcome break for many of us! More heat is set to build next week as the heat wave rolls on.

Have a great Wednesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather