Humidity disappears for the whole week

25 WEATHER — It happened again; Waco topped 100° this afternoon. When will this heat come to an end? Well, the answer is tomorrow. The showers and storms that popped up today are associated with a cold front moving through. That air mass should deliver highs in the low to mid-90s tomorrow. Still hot, but not quite as hot. The best part is that the humidity will be completely gone.

The rest of the week will feel more like fall, with highs in the low-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and then the 80s for Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will drop to the 60s. We'll have plenty of sunshine through the week with no humidity. This will, however, raise some wildfire concerns, especially in more drought-stricken areas. A return to the 90s will happen by next weekend. Right now it doesn't look like we're in store for any rain within the next ten days.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist