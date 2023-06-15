Humidity & heat continue Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — **A HEAT ADVISORY CONTINUES TODAY FOR MOST OF CENTRAL TEXAS**

The heat will roll on today as high pressure continues to build to our south. We're starting the day with some of the most humid air we have seen so far this year. That unusually high humidity will combine with near-normal summer-time temperatures to make for dangerous heat this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 90s, but humidity could make feel-like temperatures exceed 110 in spots. Continue to take your heat precautions: avoid being outside in the heat of the day, drink plenty of water, and if you have to be outside working, take frequent breaks in the shade.

There is a chance an isolated storm bubbles up this afternoon. If one is able to, we will see high winds and hail as the main threats. The best chance will be along and west of I-35 so the radar will need to be monitored this afternoon.

Temperatures will climb even higher Friday as a weak cold front attempts to near us. That will actually squeeze the atmosphere sending temperatures above 100. The humidity will still be around, which means it will feel even HOTTER than today. An isolated storm may form along the front, but the chance is quite low. We will still continue to monitor it.

Heading into the weekend, no heat relief appears to be in sight. A few isolated strong storms will be possible Saturday, but these will only bring relief to a select few. Highs look to remain in the triple digits through much of next week on into the weekend. Settle in.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather