Humid With A Couple More Storm Chances

25 WEATHER — It was nice to see some more rain across Central Texas Thursday! We may have a couple more chances Friday and Saturday, but timing is up in the air at this point. The atmosphere is worked over from Thursday's activity, so it will take awhile to become unstable again. We may get more storms to develop in west Texas Friday, and some of those may move close to our area late Friday into early Saturday. This timing could change a bit, so stay tuned on that! Otherwise it will be pleasant tonight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Friday will be humid with highs near 90° and in the mid 90s Saturday.

It looks like all rain chances say goodbye for a bit Sunday through the middle of next week. Highs will climb into the mid 90s Saturday and into the upper 90s Sunday. More upper 90s are expected through Thursday of next week. Some folks, especially west of I-35, may hit 100°+ again next week.

There is some chance for another weak front late next week, but that is pretty far out to get too excited about any more rain prospects.