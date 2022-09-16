Humid Weekend Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another humid day across Central Texas with highs getting into the low 90s. With the increased humidity, we will see feel-like temperatures nearing the triple digits at times. Later in the afternoon, we could see some isolated to scattered showers and storms across the area. The best chance will be found east of I-35.

Heading into next week, a heat wave looks to be setting up that will push our temperatures into the upper 90s through much of next week. There are some signs some cooler air could try to work in next weekend, but for now it just looks hot.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather