Humid hump day before cold front arrives overnight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. A cold front arrives overnight, but doesn't bring a huge cool-down.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Morning clouds and fog possible.

Warm and breezy afternoon on the way.

Weak cold front arrives overnight.

Won't feel the chill until Friday morning.

Storm chances arrive next week.

Good morning! We are waking up to a humid morning as Gulf moisture has worked northward. That's leading to low cloud cover across most of the area, but some fog will be possible east of I-35 into the Brazos Valley. Fog should burn off by 9am with sunshine breaking back out. This afternoon some high clouds will arrive, but that won't have a huge effect as highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A weak cold front is set to arrive overnight, that will increase the cloud cover and could lead to some drizzle and clouds in the morning. Clouds will be slow to clear during the day Thursday, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The chilly air will be felt more Friday morning with clear skies overhead. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and the 40s before warmer air works in during the afternoon in the 70s.

Expect a warmer weekend with highs in the upper 70s. A disturbance will pass near us on Sunday bringing the potential for a few isolated storms Sunday. Early next week, a few disturbances will pass nearby Sunday and early next week which could lead to some isolated storms. Rain amounts won't be prolific, but a few storms could be of the spring-time variety. We will monitor it closely, stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather