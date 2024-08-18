Hottest weather this week will be Monday and Tuesday

25 WEATHER — A very slow climb in temperatures has been observed over the past few days, and that will come to a peak tomorrow. I anticipate a high of 103° for Monday and Tuesday, all while the heat index will be up to 108° during the afternoons. As such, a Heat Advisory remains in effect for the entire region. We'll see more sun than clouds over the next few days, followed by partly cloudy skies for the second half of the week.

We won't have hundreds in the area forever, and I do think we will return to highs in the upper-90s on Thursday. That's where we should stay into the early part of next week. However, there is nothing to indicate that we will be getting any rain between now and then. It looks like the earliest opportunity for some isolated storms may be holding off until Tuesday of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather