Hottest weather of the week to come

25 WEATHER — The next few days will be very much like what we've seen over the course of this week. Mainly sunny skies should exist for our mornings through Saturday, with partly cloudy skies developing each afternoon. None of the clouds will be able to deliver any rain. In addition, our temperatures will actually rise just a bit more before the week is over. Friday should be the hottest at 98°. The heat index over the next couple of afternoons should be in the low-100s.

The passage of a very weak front Sunday into Monday may lead to a brief shower in highly isolated fashion. Temperatures will drop a little bit, and newer data is a little more optimistic that our highs will drop into the 80s for Monday. Models diverge heavily after that, with some guidance showing that we will be back to some sunshine and warmer weather for Tuesday and beyond, while other data wants to bring in wetter weather. I am leaning toward a drier solution for now.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather