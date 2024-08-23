Hottest weather now behind us

Watch Now
25 WEATHER — Is it possible that temperatures could reach 103° or higher sometime in September? Sure, but for now, the hottest weather is in our rearview mirror. We should break the streak of days in the hundreds tomorrow with a high of 99°. The Excessive Heat Warning(s) should go away, although there might be some places that get added to a Heat Advisory. I think we should stay clear of any isolated thunderstorms over the weekend, although a couple may persist this evening.

Temperatures should remain in the 90s all next week. Beginning Tuesday, I think there is a very slim chance to see a rogue thunderstorm somewhere in the region each day through the end of the week. Having said that, rain chances won't even rise to 20% until about Friday. By next weekend, there is a sign that we may see something akin to scattered showers and thunderstorms in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

