Hottest temperatures so far this summer season

25 WEATHER — The heat dome is on here in Central Texas! It looks hot for the rest of the week with highs ranging from 100 to 103° Wednesday through Friday. It may feel a couple of degrees hotter with the humidity, but it doesn't look nearly as humid as weeks past. Look forward to the overnight hours when temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 70s. Make sure you stay hydrated and take cooling breaks when you can to keep from overheating.

It will stay hot this weekend, but highs should come back down into the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. A weak front may slip into the area providing a slight chance for an isolated shower or storms. Don't get your hopes up because rain chances are only 20%.