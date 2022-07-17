Hottest part of the week will be the next three days

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory runs from this afternoon through tomorrow for McLennan County and areas north and west of there. San Saba County has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning, which will last through Tuesday. I wouldn't be surprised to see warnings added to other counties in the next couple of days, because the start of the week is going to be sizzling.

The latest data is churning out hotter numbers than before. I'm forecasting 107° for Monday, and around 106° to 107° for Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day for the next week will be partly cloudy as the rain evades us. We should be back to the low-100s for the weekend. Looking out to ten days from now, it still appears that we'll be dealing with a mix of sun and clouds without even a small chance of rain.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist