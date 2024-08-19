Hottest of the year arrives Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb to the mid 100s this afternoon, with feel like numbers exceeding 105 in spots. Be sure to take heat precautions.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat Advisory remains in effect

Highest heat of the year so far - some reach closer to 104 this afternoon.

Maybe a subsiding of the heat by the weekend.

The heat just continues to build across Central Texas, and we'll likely see the hottest days of the year today and tomorrow with highs that will near 105. If there's a bright side to it, its the fact that we have some slightly drier air around. Even with that, feel like numbers could near 107, so continue to take your heat precautions!

There are some signs a weak cold front could near us tomorrow, but don't expect much relief from it. At the most, it could bring some northeastern counties into the upper 90s for Wednesday. But it is a sign of a broader-scale change as high pressure will slowly subside by the weekend and early next week pushing highs back down into the upper 90s and possibly bringing a return of rain chances! Stay tuned!

