Hot weekend with very few storms

25 WEATHER — I cannot rule out a couple showers or storms hanging around this evening, but most places should be fine for some undisturbed football. Temperatures during the games should be in the 80s. Lows tonight will be near the mid-70s. Tomorrow will once again bring a stray storm to the area with highs in the mid-90s. We should remain all dry on Sunday.

Sometime next week, a cold front will attempt to sweep in. The timing for us should roughly be Wednesday, and that could bring some rain and a handful of storms from Tuesday through Thursday. Rainfall totals probably won't be as high as what we saw on Monday. We'll get some slightly cooler weather late next week with highs in the low-90s. It's still too early to say if anything will develop in the tropics next week, and even if that were to occur, the impacts may miss Texas entirely.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist