Hot Weekend Ahead before Rain Chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another sultry day for Friday! We'll see highs climb into the triple digits again this afternoon as we will be under a HEAT ADVISORY. Highs will climb to 102-105° with feel like temperatures running 105-108°. Be sure to take your heat precautions.

We'll see a break from the heat to kick off next week! A cold front will come in late Sunday into Monday bringing with it the potential for scattered showers and storms. This won't be a gully-washer by any means, but any sort of rain in late June and early July is always a blessing! Temperatures will take a tumble too, with highs going back into the mid 90s for much of next week. 100s look to return next weekend, so enjoy the break while you can!

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

