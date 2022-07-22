Hot weekend ahead again in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you were looking for relief from the heat this weekend, you won't see much.

Highs will once again climb into the triple digits. There is a bright side, and that's coming in the form of some lower humidity today. As a result, we won't see feel-like temperatures climbing above 105 like we have been almost daily the last week.

Heat will slowly build into early next week with the hottest air arriving Monday. There are some signs that temperatures will ease a bit late next week along with some small rain chances. For now though, that's a long ways out, so all we can do is hope!

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

