Hot Weekend

ENTER DATELINE — The weather is looking hot this weekend through next week. I really don't see much in the way of relief on the horizon, so we are stuck in this 100s pattern. Highs will be around 100° Saturday and upping to around 103° Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, but rain chances will be very, very low.

Next week...more 100s. It will be around 102° Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday could be a bit hotter in the 105-106° range. The ridge may shift a little late next week for Thursday and Friday, but highs will still be in the 103-104° range. Right now we will keep it dry with the lack of any significant signal for rain.

You know the drill by now. Stay hydrated and cool. Conserve electricity during the heat of the day to keep everything running! Abide by water restrictions if they are posted for your area. We will get through this, but we still have August and September...so it could be a long road if this pattern holds.

Have a happy and safe weekend!