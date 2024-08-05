Hot week in store for Central Texas

25 WEATHER — The heat is on Central Texas! Highs are expected to continue to get hotter as we go through this week. Highs will be around 100° Tuesday, and 102-104° Wednesday through Friday. It won't be as humid, so we are trading higher humidity for more of a "drier" heat. Regardless, you need to make sure you are staying cool and hydrated as much as possible! We will get a little relief at night as temperatures fall into the 70s.

The weekend is looking hot as well. Highs should fall back closer to the upper 90s to near 100°. There is a slight chance of storms Friday night into Saturday, but that rain chance is only 20%. The heat will likely remain next week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°.