Hot Week Ahead

25 WEATHER — Get ready for more hot weather this week! Highs will be in the 99-105° range each afternoon through Friday. Of course the humidity will make it feel even hotter, especially along and east of I-35. Heat index values will be in the 105-110° range, but it will be a little less humid than last week. Rain chances look to stay away this week as the heat dome centers itself over our region.

We may see temperatures fall into the mid to upper 90s late this weekend into the July 4th holiday as the heat dome weakens just a bit. There could be a few isolated storms around next week, but we will keep rain chances at 20%.