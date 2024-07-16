Hot Wednesday

25 WEATHER — It will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday looks to be another hot day with highs in the upper 90s. Most of the day looks dry, but a few storms may creep in from the north Wednesday evening as a weak summer front moves into Central Texas. This boundary will continue to enhance scattered shower and storm potential through Thursday morning. It should be a little cooler Thursday with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s.

Temperatures will increase once again Friday into Saturday as rain chances go back down. Highs should make it into the mid 90s both days.

A nice pattern change is expected to take hold Sunday afternoon through a good portion of next week. Scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday through Tuesday with cooler highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. This doesn't mean we will all see rain those days, but the chance of rain will be in the area. We may even see a few storm chances linger through the middle and end of next week. Highs should rebound back into the low 90s, but that is still below normal for this time of year.