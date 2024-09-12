Hot weather returns as we head into the weekend

25 WEATHER — Summer doesn't want to give up just yet. After seeing a tease of fall weather last weekend; it looks like we are back to hot this weekend. Highs will start to soar Friday with highs in the mid 90s. We are trending toward the upper 90s as we head into Saturday and Sunday. It's possible we could see some triple digits, especially Saturday. The one thing we will have to watch is cloud cover. If it's cloudier than expected, then that will hold us more in the 90s. If the clouds are thin, well, here come some 100s. Either way, it will be hot.

Next week we will continue with the hot weather. Highs will likely stay shy of 100°, but we will be in the mid 90s. That is above normal for this time of year. There could be a front in 8-10 days, but the models are still trying to figure the pattern out that far out.