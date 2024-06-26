Hot weather is here to stay

25 WEATHER — The heat isn't going away anytime soon, but since we are just about to enter July, I assume you already know that! Highs will make it into the upper 90s to near 100° through next week. Heat index values will likely stay close to heat advisory standards, 105°+, for the foreseeable future as well. That means a heat advisory could be in effect for awhile around here. Please make sure you are drinking plenty of liquids and taking frequent cooling breaks if you plan to be outside for any length of time. Also, re-hydrate at night so you are ready for the next day!

There is a small change to the forecast Thursday. Our summer high may push just far enough west to allow for a couple of isolated showers and storms to form in our area during the late afternoon and evening hours. Most of us won't see anything, but there could be a couple of lucky folks out there...hope it is you!