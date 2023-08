25 WEATHER — Above normal temperatures are expected to continue as we make our way into Labor Day Weekend. Highs will be around 100° Friday through Sunday. A weak disturbance may move west onto Central Texas Sunday. This may help spark off a couple of isolated storms, but rain chances are low at 20%.

Next week will remain hot as we head through the first full week of September. Highs will be in the 100-103° range each day under partly cloudy skies.