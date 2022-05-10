Hot Weather Continues

25 WEATHER — It's hot, it's humid, and it will stay that way likely into next week. Tonight will bring more low clouds and lows in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday looks hot again with highs in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s.

You can pretty much press repeat with temperatures through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday through Sunday under partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of an afternoon or evening storm Saturday, but rain chances are only 20%.

Next week bring more mid and maybe a few upper 90s. We may see a weak front get close enough to our area by the end of next week to bring a slight chance of rain.