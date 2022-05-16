Hot Weather Again This Week

25 WEATHER — It's more of the same this week with mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s through Friday. A few record highs are possible this week with most record temps in the mid 90s. Please stay cool and hydrated as our bodies continue to acclimate to the heat.

There could be some changes on the way late Friday into the weekend! A cold front is depicted on most models, but the timing is still a bit off with some bringing it in Friday, others Saturday. Right now we will go with a few scattered showers and storms Friday evening into Saturday. We should still see highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday if the front is slow enough. If the front is faster, we will only hit the 80s. Winds will turn out of the north behind the front with 60s for lows Sunday morning. Sunday looks dry with highs in the mid 80s...and some models are even cooler than that!

We may see another chance of scattered showers and storms early next week. Keep those fingers crossed!