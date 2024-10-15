Hot Tuesday ahead of a strong Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon but a strong cold front will move in this evening bringing fall-like temperatures!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Record-breaking heat today as we climb into the upper 90s.

Strong cold front arrives this evening.

No rain, but fall-like weather moves in with highs in the low 70s

Thursday morning lows will dip into the low 40s.

You'll need to grab a jacket as you're walking out the door this morning, but be sure to wear short sleeves underneath. The weather is going to flip around like a state trooper this afternoon as we go from morning 50s into the upper 90s, and maybe even some areas popping into the triple digits. There's a positive reason though, a cold front will be nearing from the north which will put the squeeze on our atmosphere. That front arrives this evening, dropping temperatures into the mid 50s by morning with gusty winds overnight to 20mph.

During the day on Thursday, temperatures will likely only make it into the low 70s. This may cause some of you to grab a jacket more than normal 70s because we have been stuck with the hot weather so long. Overnight into Thursday is when the coldest air is felt, as lows will fall into the low 40s. For some outlying areas that have clear skies and light winds, we could see some upper 30s pop up. What a switch!

Temperatures moderate into the weekend, pushing into the mid 80s, which is closer to what we see this time of year.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather