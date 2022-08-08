Hot to start the week before rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw a nice break from the triple digits on Saturday, but more heat is on the way to kick off the week with highs climbing back into the triple digits today. A few showers will be possible over the Brazos Valley, but Central Texas should stay dry.

We'll have a couple of days of triple digits to start the week, but high pressure relaxes for the middle of the week. That will bring small rain chances, with the best chance of rain on Wednesday. They'll still be hit or miss showers, so not everyone will see them. With the extra moisture around, highs should dip below 100 again.

Heading into next week, high pressure looks to build back, which will send temperatures back into the triple digits again by the weekend.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather