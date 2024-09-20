Hot to end the week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near triple digits this afternoon. Feel-like numbers will exceed 100.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs today will hit 100 for some.

Heat rolls into the weekend.

Potential for a weak front to provide a little relief by Monday.

We're waking up to another warm morning in Central Texas, as temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 70s. That will lead to another hot day today with higher humidity. Highs will near 100, with feel-like numbers nearing 104 to 105 in spots. Heat rolls right on into Saturday as well with highs in the upper 90s. By Sunday, some extra cloud cover should shield us into the mid 90s, but it will remain hot.

Heading into Monday, we'll see a cold front near us, but it won't have a big fall-like feel to it. Temperatures may fall into the upper 80s with some isolated to scattered showers and storms possible. Expect highs to remain near normal behind it for a bit with a couple of rain chances. Models are in disagreement with how the system will evolve, with some cutting off energy and leaving it over West Texas. If that happens, we could see more rain chances and cooler temperatures lingering next week. There's not enough agreement in the models to call for that right now though, so for now we will call for low to mid 90s the rest of next week. Stay tuned!

