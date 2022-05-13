Hot Temperatures Roll into the Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Our hot hot temperatures look to roll right on into the weekend. In fact, today looks like it will be the "coolest" day of the next 7 as highs look to get into the upper 90s next week. There is a small chance of an isolated shower out in our western counties later this evening, but it's very low. Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with south winds.

There is another small shot at a shower or storm tomorrow across Central Texas as temperatures climb into the upper 90s. The better chance will once again be west of I-35, and many will miss out.

Beyond the weekend, things dry out and as high pressure builds again, we will see highs climb up to near 99 degrees. It's not out the question that we see our first triple digit day of the year next week. There's a small glimmer of hope as models do have a cold front coming in next weekend, but that's a long ways out and far from certain.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather