Hot Sunday on the Way before Overnight Storm Chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — It has been a warm weekend across Central Texas with highs in the 90s. You can thank our next storm system for drawing up the warm Gulf air. As that system gets closer to us, it will bring a Pacific cold front through Sunday evening into Monday morning. Ahead of the front, we will see highs in the low to mid 90s with an isolated shower possible. After nightfall, along the front, showers and storms are expected to build, and some could be strong to severe. Right now, the best chance looks to be for areas along and north of I-14 and over the northern half of Central Texas. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but a few storms could reach severe limits with the biggest threats being large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Behind the front on Monday, drier air will work in leading to a mainly sunny day. We won't see a big cool-down, but highs will fall into the mid and upper 80s.

Another storm system approaches for the middle of the week. Ahead of it, highs will climb to near 90° on Tuesday with an isolated shower possible. Rain chances increase Wednesday with scattered storms possible, increasing to more widespread activity on Thursday. Right now, severe weather is not expected, but we will monitor it.

A stronger front arrives on Friday bringing a fall-like feel for next weekend. Highs may only top out in the mid 70s!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist