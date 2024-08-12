Hot Start To the School Year

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will hover near or above 100 for most of the work week, with heat peaking this weekend. Rain chances continue to look slim.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Summer-time heat continues with a dry and hot pattern set for the rest of the week.

Highs will be near or above 100 with feel-like temperatures near 105 in the afternoon.

Rain prospects look very slim.

As the bell rings this year for the first time for many local students, typical August weather looks to be in play. High pressure is over West Texas and continuing to build, which will lead to highs near or above 100 for the rest of the work week. Although not overly humid, typical humidity will bring feel-like numbers near 105 in the afternoon. Try to limit time outside if you can, and be sure to stay hydrated!

Our only glimmer of a rain chance looks to hold off until high pressure can try to back off a bit by the middle of next week. That will be asking for a lot, so don't get your hopes up.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

