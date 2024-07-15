Hot Start to the New Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the triple digits, with feel like numbers exceeding 105. Rain chances and cooler temperatures work in for the second half of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A weak cold front moves in Thursday/Friday bringing rain chances

Looking more unsettled this weekend into next week, with potential for below-average temperatures.

As you wake up this morning, you may see a more milky, or layered, look to the sky. That's because we have had a moderate chunk of Saharan dust work in. For most, this won't cause any issues, but for those with respiratory issues or frequent allergies, you may want to limit your time outside. Otherwise, expect another hot one with highs getting into the triple digits. Keep in mind, the humidity will make it feel hotter - closer to 105 at times. Limit time outside in the heat of the day if you can.

The first half of the week will be pretty toasty, with highs in the triple digits. High pressure backs off for the second half of the week though which may allow a weak cold front to come in Thursday into Friday bringing with it scattered showers and storms, and cooling us to the low to mid 90s. Beyond that, things look to remain more unsettled with the potential for a few showers and storms. In fact, by the time it's all said and done - it's not out of the question some folks could see 1-2 inches of rainfall over the next week and a half - decent totals for July, which tends to be one of our drier months.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather