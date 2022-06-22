Hot start to summer

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday! Triple digits stick with us throughout the rest of the week and throughout the weekend! Friday and Saturday will be some of the hottest this week ranging from 101 to 106 across Central Texas. Make sure you are remembering your heat safety tips and stay hydrated!

But, a cold front could switch things up next week. The front could move in Sunday which means a few showers and storms may form with it through Monday. This could cool us a bit into the upper 90s into next week, still hot but a nice break from the 100s.

