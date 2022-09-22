Hot start to fall in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — The calendar may say it's the first day of fall, but mother nature says "nah". Highs will once again climb into the triple digits. We'll keep mostly sunny skies around with light southerly breezes.

Expect similar days as we round out the work week. A cold front will arrive Sunday into Monday bringing a small chance of showers and storms as it passes. Behind it, much drier air works in bringing a fall like feel. The afternoons will still be warm, but mornings will be cool with some areas potentially dropping into the low 50s!

We'll have to keep a close eye on the tropics next week. A disturbance over the Caribbean may move into the Gulf and conditions could be favorable for formation. We'll have to monitor things closely next week. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather